(KRON) — A person was rescued after they went off-road and drove off a cliff Friday afternoon, the Sonoma County Sheriff said on Facebook. Around 4:05 p.m., crews responded to a car accident near Calistoga Road and Gates Road — approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown Santa Rosa.

A helicopter was called to the scene to help the victim who fell approximately 100 feet, authorities said. A 200-foot-long cable line was used to rescue the individual and extradite them from their car.

Video of the rescue was posted by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (watch in the media player above).

The victim was flown to an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital. The person suffered “moderate” injuries, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire and medical personnel from the Sonoma County Fire District and the Santa Rosa Fire Department assisted in the response.