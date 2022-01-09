WATCH: Officers pull pilot from crashed plane moments before train slams into wreckage in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pilot was pulled from the path of an oncoming train after he was forced to land on railroad tracks in Southern California on Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials say a pilot made an emergency landing around 2:00 p.m. on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Road and Osbourne Street in Pacoima.

In body camera footage, several officers are seen working together to pull the pilot out of the plane.

Just moments after the pilot was safely removed from the wreckage, a train came barreling down the tracks and slammed into the plane, sending pieces of it flying.

Officers worked together to free the pilot from the plane. (Photo: LAPD)

“Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks,” LAPD officials wrote in a Facebook post.

The pilot was believed to have suffered minor injuries, according to an update from LA County Public Works. He was taken to a local trauma center for treatment following the crash.

Officials say the plane had just taken off from the nearby Whiteman Airport when it crashed landed onto the train tracks.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officials believe the plane may have lost power.