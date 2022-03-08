STOCKTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for several suspects who forced their way inside of a home and robbed it after posing as candy vendors, according to the Stockton Police Department.

On Monday, officers were called out to the home near Joplin Lane and Hendrix drive for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the homeowner, who told them she had answered her front door after hearing one of the suspects knocking. Officials say the suspect was posing as a door-to-door candy vendor as he began to show the homeowner a box of products he claimed to be selling.

Video shows the homeowner buying some candy from the man before a group of armed suspects suddenly run to the porch and make their way inside of the home.

Photo of the suspects provided by the Stockton Police Department

As the group entered the home, the video captured the man who knocked on the door putting on a ski mask, before ultimately taking it back off and walking away from the porch.

Officers say the suspects stole personal belongings from the home before running back outside and leaving the area.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.