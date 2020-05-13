WATCH: Hundreds of goats escape, run wild in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — You won’t bahhhhlieve it!

Some residents in an east San Jose neighborhood witnessed quite the sight Tuesday night as a tribe of around 200 goats were seen running the streets around 5 p.m.

“When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were (wreaking) havoc on our street,” Zach Roelands wrote in a tweet sharing the video. “This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine.”

According to Roelands, the grazing goats somehow escaped from their enclosure on a hill behind his home.

Every few days in the year, the four-legged animals are released to help landowners by eating and clearing dense brush on their properties.

The clip even shows some goats eating neighbors’ flowers and other plants, but they apparently did not harm any humans.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.