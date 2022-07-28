MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What was initially a report of the shots fired at the Vintage Fair Mall in Modesto turned out to be a group of people riding dirt bikes through the mall, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police said that the incident took place just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said that the riders fled the area before officers arrived, who later confirmed that no shots had been fired.

Officers announced Thursday that the riders have been identified as 23-year-old David Hickman of Modesto and 20-year-old Derion Chavis of Manteca. Hickman was located today and was arrested on charges of felony evading from a prior incident. Chavis is yet to be found.