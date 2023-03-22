SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Strong winds in San Francisco on Tuesday have led to trees falling to the ground, power outages, and now, a couch flying through the sky.

Video shared with KRON4 (above) above appears to show just that as a shocked resident observes from his apartment. The video shows the couch eventually landing on the street. It was filmed by Brandon Au at Main Street and Folsom Street in San Francisco.

The winds have caused damage across the city. At 50 California Street, pieces of glass fell off a high-rise, causing Sacramento Street and Davis Street to be blocked off.

Drivers hoping to return to the East Bay from San Francisco were met with a huge traffic jam after a big rig overturned on the Bay Bridge. As many as four lanes were blocked as crews worked to clear the truck, causing massive delays.

The strong winds have caused power outages across the Bay Area, including in San Francisco. As of 6 p.m., 33,553 PG&E customers were without power in the city.