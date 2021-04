WATCH: Child attempting carjack gets body slammed outside Bay Area home

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – Home surveillance video captured intense moments when children tried to carjack a man in the Bay Area.

According to police, the suspects approached the victim outside of his San Leandro home with a gun, but the victim stopped them when he body-slammed one of the suspects to the ground.

Officers say these two suspects were later involved in another attempted carjacking that got four children, ages 11-14, arrested last week.

One of the neighbors who spoke to KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky says they noticed something suspicious when the suspects parked their car in the middle of the road.

She says she then became terrified when they ran towards her neighbor with a gun, but probably the most shocking part was the age of these suspects.

“It was very scary. We were actually home at the time, so yeah it was scary. A lot of the neighbors were a little alarmed,” Mary Aima said.

San Leandro police say just 6 hours before this incident, the same young suspects tried to rob a man at a Chase Bank ATM off Fairmont Drive.

They say the victim scared them off by claiming to be an off-duty officer.

However, the suspects didn’t stop there.

Just a couple of days later on April 13th, Oakland police arrested three juveniles who were involved in an attempted robbery using the same white getaway car.

They were later released to their guardians, only to commit yet another attempted carjacking in San Leandro on Friday.

San Leandro police responded and caught up with the suspects in Oakland. They arrested an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, and two 14-year-olds. Two of the same suspects were also involved in this incident, and the Chase bank attempted robbery.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad to me what’s going on with the younger children doing things like this,” Aima said.

In all of these cases, the suspects were connected by multiple surveillance videos and using the exact same getaway car each time.

Police say the cases have been referred to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center for prosecution.