WATCH: Black bear released back to the wild after treatment for wildfire injuries

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A black bear from northern California was released back to the wild after receiving treatment for injuries from the North Complex Fire in Butte County.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Lt. Barry Ceccone said the bear weighed about 370 lbs. and was located near the town of Berry Creek suffering from burns to all four paw pads. The bear was unable to walk on his own when found.

The bear was tranquilized and was transported where he was evaluated by CDFW Wildlife Veterinarians.

In addition to the burned paws, the bear was also suffering from a minor eye injury and showed radiographic signs suggesting possible lung injury from smoke inhalation.

The CDFW veterinarians say they determined that the injuries were potentially treatable and the bear was a candidate for rehabilitation and eventual release.

The bear was kept in a quiet enclosure with 3-7 days between treatments and staff monitored him around the clock, using remote cameras.

The bear was released in a safe site untouched by the fire’s path, about 25 miles from where he was found.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.