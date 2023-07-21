Video shared by Caltrans Friday shows a bear putting a fallen safety cone back into place along a roadway.

Though it is unclear when and where the video was captured, officials made sure to praise the furry pedestrian.

“This bear deserves the ‘Bear of the Year’ award!” Caltrans tweeted. “While his buddy before him caused traffic cone chaos, this bear showed us what safety partners are all about! Let’s all take notes from this responsible bear and be like him! Stay safe out there!”

After fixing the orange cone, the bear continued on its walk.