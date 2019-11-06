WATCH: Bay Area teacher, students take on Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ with spin on life lessons

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A California teacher is using a popular Lizzo song to teach her students some important life lessons.

Pittsburg Unified School District posted the video to its social media on Tuesday, showing teacher Dorothy Mallari with her kiddos in the classroom getting down to a custom version of Lizzo’s popular “Truth Hurts.”

“This is a teacher connecting with her kids in the classroom, Thank you, Ms. Mallari!” the school district captioned the video, which has since been viewed more than 72,000 times.

Their spin on the top hit song goes a little like “Let’s be great, ‘cuz I know we are great. Whoo! I just took an ELA test, turns out I’m 100% that smart even when I’m feeling lazy!”

The song goes on to talk about being there for your friends and helping your fellow classmates with homework.

Check out the video above, courtesy Pittsburg Unified School District.

