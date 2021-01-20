WATCH: Alex Padilla sworn in as Senator for California

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – On the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris officially swore in now Senator Alex Padilla. The former California secretary of state will finish the remainder of Harris’ term on Capitol Hill.

Also taking the oath were Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who won special election runoffs in Georgia earlier this month.

The three Democrats join a Senate narrowly split 50-50 between the parties – but giving Democrats the majority as Harris is able to cast a tie-breaking vote.

