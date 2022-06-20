This story will be updated with real-time updates throughout the day.

10:34 a.m. – The championship ceremony has begun. Watch it live on KRON4.

10:32 a.m. – “The Clipper mobile system is experiencing unprecedented demand due to the Warriors parade this morning,” a tweet stated. “If you are experiencing issues adding or reloading a card on your phone, please keep trying until successful as we are seeing purchases going through.”

10:27 a.m. – Steph Curry is “ready to roll,” tweets KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

What a flex by Steph Curry. He's ready to roll.



9:57 a.m. – The clipper app is experiencing issues with payment and purchasing as BART stations see lines for fans trying to get into San Francisco, according to a tweet.

“The Clipper app is experiencing some issues with payment and purchasing. We recommend loading your Clipper card before entering @SFBART or walking away from stations for better cell service,” the tweet states. “We have an internal team currently investigating and apologize for the inconvenience.”

9:55 a.m. – Fans of the Warriors AND KRON4 News.

9:40 a.m. – KRON4’s Will Tran got a “let’s go Warriors!” chant going on Market Street.

9:30 a.m. – Here’s the line at the Dublin station to buy a clipper card, according to a BART tweet.

This is the line to buy Clipper at Dublin station right now. We have a table selling Clipper cards at the station and we are encouraging people to add a digital card onto their phone and add funds immediately. But this is a good glimpse of how busy it will be today. pic.twitter.com/Lxsu0zwYqb — BART (@SFBART) June 20, 2022

9:18 a.m. – KRON4’s Rob Nesbitt speaks to a fan who has a sign asking Coach Steve Kerr to sign a photo of them from the 2018 parade.

8:39 a.m. – KRON4’s Will Tran talks to fans coming in from all over the Bay Area as the parade route fills up.

8:31 a.m. – Bay Area Rapid Transit is expecting 9 a.m. to be its busiest hour today, according to tweets. The busiest entry stations are El Cerrito del Norte, Dublin, Pittsburg/Bay Point, Antioch and Fruitvale. Embarcadero is the busiest exit station, the agency stated.

8:30am update. We anticipate 9am will be our busiest hour. We are prepping our first Red Line train (direct service into SF from the Richmond line) for dispatch at 9am. — BART (@SFBART) June 20, 2022

8:04 a.m. – KRON4’s Jason Dumas shows us where the confetti will be launched from and talks to fans from San Jose who got out here at 5:45 a.m. He also asked fans to name their favorite that isn’t Steph Curry.

We out here! Warriors fans are already starting to fill up Market street. Let’s have ourselves a day! pic.twitter.com/7jwIZGogdd — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 20, 2022

7:45 a.m. – “Need an excuse to get out of work today?” the Warriors asked on Twitter. “We’ve got you covered.”

Need an excuse to get out of work today?



7:30 a.m. – KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports from Market and 5th streets. Since some stores are sold out of championship gear, clothes and swag, vendors are selling on the street.

DUB NATION is starting to pack into Market street to claim their spot to watch the #WarriorsParade !! Take public transportation. If you don’t want to deal with the crowds we have you covered. Watch channel 4! https://t.co/swiA0O5ev3 pic.twitter.com/5smscUpFty — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) June 20, 2022

7:20 a.m. – KRON4’s Rob Nesbitt asked fans who they want to see most. The No. 1 answer? Steph Curry.

Dub Nation is also pushing back strongly against the mean-spirited accusation from Boston Celtics can that chef Ayesha Curry can’t cook.

6:51 a.m. – KRON4’s Will Tran reports that if you’re getting up now and getting ready to leave for the parade, hopefully you’re quite tall, because front row seats are quickly filling up as Fans are show up by the BART car load.

Many of them showed up before sunrise

Of course planning started on Thursday night when the Warriors won another title. This is the first Warriors parade in San Francisco, as the team used to be in Oakland.

Drivers won’t be able to cross Market Street, since that is the parade route.

Warriors fans are here and they are ready for the parade. Did I mention they showed up before sunrise? @warriors @kron4news @BleacherReport @espn pic.twitter.com/R3KwkW6D6b — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 20, 2022

6:40 a.m. – Warriors fans are starting to arrive on Market Street, KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports. Stinson had trouble parking even at 4 a.m., so don’t even think about driving downtown today.

6 a.m. – SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are making a triumphant return to San Francisco with a parade after winning the NBA Finals in Boston on Thursday.

The Game Six win was also the first time Steph Curry was crowned NBA Finals MVP.

The parade will begin today at 11:20 a.m. and proceed from the base of Market Street at Main Street to 8th Street.

There will be a Championship Ceremony at 10:20 a.m, and the parade proper will end around 2 p.m. One million spectators are expected.