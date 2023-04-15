SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After being left out for the past 16 years, Sacramento is finally back in the NBA playoffs. Kings fans are anticipating their team’s long-awaited return to the postseason.

That is reflected in the ticket prices.

Game 1 between the two NorCal teams is the most expensive non-Finals playoff game, according to a report by Front Office Sports. The average ticket costs $668 to get inside Golden 1 Center on Saturday.

The average Kings’ home game ticket price this season was $95, the report said. That means Game 1’s average ticket price costs more than the regular-season average by 603%, according to Front Office Sports.

Kings fans experienced the then-longest active playoff drought among NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL teams. Sacramento last made the playoffs in 2006.

The high demand for the playoff game could also be attributed to the road team being based only about a 1.5-hour drive away. Expect a number of Warriors fans to make the drive out to Sacramento.

Tipoff for Game 1 will be Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The full series schedule can be viewed HERE.