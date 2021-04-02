Walmart, Sam’s Club to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at nearly 150 stores across California

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Eligible Californians can now book an appointment to get vaccinated at 143 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations statewide, the stores announced Thursday.

The company said appointments were available as of Thursday evening and could be booked at the Walmart or Sam’s Club websites. See the bottom of this post for the full list of stores participating in California.

The stores are following California’s statewide vaccine eligibility guidelines, which means shots are currently being offered to everyone 50 and older, certain groups of essential workers and people with debilitating disabilities or illness. Everyone over 16 years old will become eligible April 15.

Those eligible do not have to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of the store’s locations. But both the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites require users to make an account before scheduling an appointment.

The company says it will “provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine,” and indicated appointments for a second dose with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be automatically scheduled.

The national retailer joins CVS, Rite Aid, Ralphs, Walgreens and Costco in offering COVID-19 shots in California. Visit the vaccination information websites for Fresno County, Tulare County, Merced County, Madera County, Mariposa County and Kings County for more details on locations offering the coronavirus vaccine in the region.

List of participating stores, in alphabetical order by city