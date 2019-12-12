Virgin: Vegas-to-California train work could start in 2020

FILE – Virgin trains prepare to depart from Euston Station on the West Coast Mainline route on August 15, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images – FILE)

The company planning a high-speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California says construction could start late next year if bonds are approved by February.

Virgin Trains USA executive Tina Quigley tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that work will begin first in California.

That’s where state lawmakers recently approved a $3.25 billion bond request.

Virgin is seeking approval in Nevada for $950 million in bonds.

The track is expected to whisk passengers between Las Vegas and Victorville, California, in about 90 minutes.

Construction could take three years and cost $4.8 billion.

