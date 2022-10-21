BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video taken at Arvin High School shows what appears to be students bullying another student while giving him a haircut.

A family member told 17 News the student in the video has special needs.

The video appears to show the student receiving the haircut wiping his eyes while the other students are circling around him, recording and laughing. 17 News is not airing the video because the student is a juvenile and his mother asked us not to.

The video contains explicit language. You can hear one of the students tell him not to cry in Spanish and then the group laughs.

Borreli said he wants to hold the school accountable.

A Kern High School District spokesperson told Telemundo Valle Central the Arvin High School administration is aware of the video and that the behavior shown is “clearly unacceptable.”

A Kern High School District spokesperson sent Telemundo Valle Central this statement:

Arvin High School administration is aware of a video circulating on social media. The behavior exhibited in the video is clearly unacceptable, and we do not condone bullying of any kind. When students breach the boundaries of acceptable behavior, they will be held accountable for their actions, and the school will provide support to any affected student. The incident is being thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken. Kern High School District spokesperson

The student’s mother and concerned parents spoke to media at San Diego Park in Lamont Thursday afternoon.

Family members of the student and community members expressed their anger. The student’s mother, Avelina Santiago, told Telemundo Valle Central’s Karen Marroquin, that she wants those involved and seen in the video to be held accountable.

Late Thursday, the City of Arvin issued a statement saying the city and Arvin Police Department reached out to school and district administrators about the incident.

City officials said it is monitoring the incident and is offering support and resources to bring a “swift resolution” to the matter.

There have been reports that a gathering will take place to protest the incident in front of Arvin High on Friday at 10 a.m. This is subject to change.