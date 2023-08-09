Editor’s note: This story was updated to clarify the source of the reward money.

A group of brazen thieves robbed the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale Tuesday afternoon.

Video of the incident showed multiple people in dark clothes, hoods and masks running into and then quickly out of the YSL store at the upscale shopping center just before 5 p.m.

The Glendale Police Department said there were at least 30 people involved, and they got away with about $300,000 in merchandise.

At least one of the culprits was halted by someone who appears to be an Amazon delivery driver, but that thief was able to get free and jumped into an already-moving red sedan to make their getaway.

Shoppers filmed the scene, with at least one person telling the delivery person to stop scuffling with the thief, as it was “not worth” the risk of getting struck by a fleeing vehicle.

Thieves robbed the YSL store at the Americana at Brand on Aug. 9, 2023. (Katelynn Jasper)

Sgt. Victor Jackson confirmed that advice to KTLA.

“Our community is very protective of this city, and we understand that, but we have to be protective of them,” he said. “We don’t want them to intervene in something like this. This is ultimately a property crime that we’re not going to stand for, but we want them to be safe.”

In a press release, Chief Manny Cid promised that “this type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in Glendale.”

“The Glendale Police Department will pursue all leads and utilize every available resource to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice,” Cid said. “Expect an elevated police presence in and around the downtown Glendale corridor. Our commitment to the safety of the residents, businesses, and visitors to Glendale is unwavering and our top priority. Our city remains strong and united against lawlessness and criminal activity threatening our safety and well-being.”

Caruso, the company that owns the Americana, is offering a $50,000 reward for information.

“At Caruso, we stand firm in our commitment to the security of our guests, tenants, residents and employees,” a Caruso spokesperson said in a statement. “Our company’s top priority is to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment across all of our properties, and we will not tolerate any criminal activity.

“We are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators who committed the theft of Saint Laurent at The Americana at Brand on August 8th, 2023. If you have information, please reach out to the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477/lacrimestoppers.org.”