Video shows rescue of missing Bay Area couple

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Newly-released video shows the rescue of a couple in their 70s who were missing in Northern California.

77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin were last seen on Valentine’s Day at an Airbnb in Inverness, where they were vacationing.

The owner called police when the couple didn’t check out on Saturday.

Their car, cell phones, and wallets were found at the Airbnb.

Update from Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin. They are in great spirits and want to thank every single person who has kept them in their thoughts.



The pair was found Saturday suffering from hypothermia in an area north of San Francisco overgrown with vegetation.

The Marin County Sheriffs Office says days ago the two went for a hike from their vacation home but got lost, and “Don’t know what happened after that.”

Authorities say the couple drank from a puddle to stay alive.

They also say the two were unprepared for a long hike in cold weather – Carol Kiparsky was found without shoes.

Temperatures the last few nights had fallen into the 30’s.

Their family is ecstatic to have them back.

