(KRON) — Newly obtained video shows two people with batons running toward an armed robbery in Oakland and helping the victim. The apparent vigilante justice incident happened last month.

The victim was walking to their vehicle on the 4100 block of Piedmont Avenue in Oakland when they were robbed, Oakland PD said of the incident. The crime happened this summer on Aug. 14 just before 3 p.m.

Two suspects are seen in surveillance video obtained from the scene demanding property from the victim, one armed with a firearm. The suspects were able to take some property from the victim, police said.

The video then shows two unknown people armed with batons running toward the armed robbery in progress. The two people are seen hitting the suspect’s car and smashing windows before the suspects drive off in it. The rest of the video shows the people checking on the victim once the robbers’ car leaves.

Oakland PD said the armed robbery remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s Robbery Section at (510)-238-3326.