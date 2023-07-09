(KRON) — A portion of Dolores Street was closed near Dolores Park on Saturday evening, and police say it was in reaction to a non-sanctioned skateboarding event which turned into a riot.

A total of 32 adults and 81 minors were arrested in connection to a riot that broke out near the park. SFPD worked with other city agencies to handle the “unpermitted and non-sanctioned” event. Additional officers were assigned to the area to address public safety, and barricades were put in place in preparation for the event, police said.

Around 6:15 p.m. a large group of people with skateboards gathered in and around Dolores Park. Police say crowd members began lighting fireworks in the area of Cumberland and Dolores streets.

Some residents in the area were escorted to their homes because they were “afraid for their safety” police said.

Just after 7 p.m., a man approached a police sergeant before allegedly spitting in his face. As the officer attempted to detain the man, a woman allegedly interfered. The sergeant was assaulted, and was taken to the hospital after he suffered lacerations to his face, police said.

The two suspects were a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, and both were arrested. As the arrest was happening, the crowd began to throw fireworks, smoke bombs, glass bottles and metal cans at officers, police said.

The boy faces charges of aggravated assault, violence against an officer, assault and battery, resisting arrest and conspiracy. The girl faces a charge of delaying or resisting an arrest. The boy was taken to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury, and he was later booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers made announcements to the area in an attempt to disperse the crowd. Video from the scene showed a long line of approximately 30-50 police officers on the corner. Several bystanders look on as an officer makes announcements over a loudspeaker.

The park was closed, but people continued to ignite fireworks, which sparked fires across the park. The San Francisco Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Around 7:35 p.m., police received reports of gunshots at 18th and Church streets near a MUNI light rail vehicle (LRV) which had passengers on board. The LRV was unable to move through the street due to the crowd.

As police arrived to the area, they saw several people climb on top of the LRV and begin to vandalize it. Officers tried to move the crowd, which resulted in people fleeing in several directions.

Another MUNI vehicle was then vandalized near 17th and Church streets, police said. Police say they continued making announcements, but the crowd continued to ignite fireworks and vandalize property.

Around 8:12 p.m., a group of around 200 people with skateboards were gathered at 18th and Dolores streets and they started removing the barricades that police had put in place. A third MUNI LRV was nearby was immobilized by the crowd which then vandalized it, police said.

Police determined that the crowd needed to be detained near Dolores and Guerrero streets, and officers attempted a mass arrest of the crowd. Officers found several firearms left at the scene along with unused fireworks and narcotics.

Police say several of the people arrested were minors. One minor was taken to a hospital for medical treatment for intoxication, police said, but no other injuries were reported.

“This dangerous and unlawful behavior put members of the public and our officers at risk of serious injury or worse. This behavior will not be tolerated in our city and I thank our officers for taking action to hold those accountable who brazenly engaged in reckless and dangerous behavior and violated the law. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.” — SFPD Chief Bill Scott

Dolores Street was closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic between 18th and 21st streets, the San Francisco Police Department said. The closure was expected to last from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Police are still investigating these incidents and arrests. Anyone with further information is asked to reach out to the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. Community members can also text a tip to TIP411 and start a text message with SFPD.