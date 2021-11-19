Video: Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square robbed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco residents are being warned to avoid the area of Union Square due to police activity on Friday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers arrived in the area following reports of possible looting and vandalism to retail stores.

Police say they arrested multiple people involved.

Viewer video shows thieves running from the Louis Vuitton store with merchandise. Some are seen getting into a car when San Francisco police officers surround the car and start smashing in the windows.

One video shows the store completely wiped out.

Police remain in the area responding to other retail stores where reports were made.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Check back for updates as this is developing.