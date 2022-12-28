SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Josephine the armadillo showed off her talents in a video released by the Sacramento Zoo on Wednesday.

The six-banded armadillo is shown playing notes on a keyboard and receiving treats afterward, as a zookeeper tells her “good girl.”

“At the Sac Zoo, our animals benefit from enrichment activities like these to keep them healthy and happy,” the Sacramento Zoo said in a Facebook post. “It might seem wacky, but it’s all in a day’s work! And it makes for some pretty adorable moments.”

Six-banded armadillos, like Josephine, can be active during the day and night, according to the zoo. These armadillos can also dig underground for shelter and are “excellent diggers,” the zoo said.

Josephine escaped from the zoo’s Interpretive Center on Oct. 6 but was found the next day safely, 192 feet away from where she went missing.

According to the zoo, Josephine is 18 inches in length and weighs 12 pounds.