Verizon, AT&T reach $116 million California settlement

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shoppers pass an AT&T phone store on February 1, 2009 at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. (KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The nation’s largest cellphone providers will pay a combined $116 million in a California lawsuit alleging that they overcharged government customers over more than a decade.

Verizon will pay $68 million and AT&T Mobility will pay $48 million to settle claims that they violated cost-saving agreements with nearly 300 state and local governments.

Sprint and T-Mobile previously agreed to pay a combined $9.6 million. The California Attorney General’s Office decided not to sue, but a whistleblower used a state law that allows for such independent lawsuits.

The wireless companies denied wrongdoing and said they settled to avoid lengthy and costly litigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.