BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge decided Wednesday that trial will not take place in San Luis Obispo County for the murder trial of missing college student Kristin Smart.

Judge Craig van Rooyen said he finds it likely that Paul and Ruben Flores will not receive a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo. He said it is probably the most highly covered case in the region’s history, adding that it’s been the focus of intense local scrutiny.

Paul Flores is charged with the murder of Smart.

Investigators say the 19-year-old was last seen in 1996, leaving a party with Paul, who had offered to walk her back to her dorm.

Paul’s father, Ruben, is charged with accessory after the fact.Prosecutors believe Ruben had knowledge of the murder and helped Paul conceal evidence.

Both Paul and Ruben Flores have pleaded not guilty.

They are due back in court April 4th.