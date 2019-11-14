Vaping death in Bay Area is California’s fourth reported case

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

MARIN COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Marin County resident is the latest person to have died from complications relating to vaping, according to Marin County Department of Public Health.

In a statement, health officials reveal that the victim was a healthy woman in her 40s who took up vaping six months ago.

“The message is simple: it’s not safe to vape,” said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. “Until we have a better understanding of the cause of this outbreak, it’s best to avoid these products entirely.”

This latest incident marks the fourth death attributed to e-cigarettes in California since July. It follows similar incidents in Tulare County, in Los Angeles County and in Kings County.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 39 deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes.

