Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Vaping death in Bay Area is California’s fourth reported case

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

MARIN COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Marin County resident is the latest person to have died from complications relating to vaping, according to Marin County Department of Public Health.

In a statement, health officials reveal that the victim was a healthy woman in her 40s who took up vaping six months ago.

“The message is simple: it’s not safe to vape,” said Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. “Until we have a better understanding of the cause of this outbreak, it’s best to avoid these products entirely.”

This latest incident marks the fourth death attributed to e-cigarettes in California since July. It follows similar incidents in Tulare County, in Los Angeles County and in Kings County.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 39 deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com