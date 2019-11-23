Van filled with 10 teens crash near Stockton, killing 2

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and eight others injured after a minivan filled with 10 teenagers lost control near Stockton.

The California Highway Patrol says the 2006 Toyota Sienna veered off a road west of Stockton Friday afternoon and plunged 10 feet into a canal where it landed on its roof.

A boy died at the scene and a girl died after being taken to the hospital. Eight others were taken to the hospital, with some suffering from hypothermia after being in the water.

The CHP said the teens ranged from 13 to 17 years old and several of the passengers were not wearing seat belts.

Investigators said the 17-year-old driver did not have a license; they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

