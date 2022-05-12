VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Vacaville attorney has been charged in a number of sex crimes involving children.

As an attorney for more than 20 years in California, James Haskell has made a name for himself, especially in the Vacaville community. According to his biography on the Reynolds Law website, he’s a partner in the law firm, a member of the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce, and even the Boy Scouts.

“You cannot recognize a disguised predator,” said Donna Hughes, CEO of Enough is Enough.

Last week, Haskell was met with 13 charges, nine of them felonies. According to the charging documents, he is accused of assault, committing sex crimes on a child, and child abuse.

The documents also claim Haskell strangled, pushed, kicked and forced a child younger than 10 years old to sleep in a bathroom.

Hughes, an advocate for child safety, said these habits are common with successful-type people.

“That gives them more access to kids and to unsuspecting teens, and also to those children’s unsuspecting parents,” Hughes said.

FOX40 tried tracking Haskell down at his home, but only found that it was listed for sale.

Attorney Jennifer Mouzis said that, as a member of the law, it is always concerning when someone like Haskell is accused of these crimes, and that he will also have to answer to the California State Bar.

“I feel confident that the State Bar will look at these charges under these circumstances and at least notice their intent to suspend his license pending adjudication,” Mouzis said.

A spokesperson for the State Bar told FOX40 it cannot confirm or deny anything related to Haskell.

However, it is up to prosecutors to notify the State Bar when criminal charges are filed against an attorney.

At last check, Haskell’s license status on the State Bar’s website is still active.

FOX40 also reached out to the Chamber of Commerce, where he is involved, for comment, but they did not want to speak.