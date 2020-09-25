USDA Forest service to extend closure orders of forests across the state

A forest burns as the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire advances, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Bonny Doon, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announced current closure orders and fire prohibitions in California to be extended.

Nine National Forests in the state remain closed:

Angeles National Forest

Cleveland National Forest

Los Padres National Forest

Inyo National Forest

Klamath National Forest

San Bernardino National Forest

Sequoia National Forest

Sierra National Forest

Six Rivers National Forest

“Continued closures are based on extreme fire conditions, critical limitations of firefighting resources, and to provide for firefighter and public safety,” said Randy Moore, Regional Forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. “We understand how important access to the National Forests is to our visitors. Our aim is to prevent any new fires on the landscape.”

The fire prohibition includes building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove.

National forests supply 50% of the water in California and form the watershed of most major aqueducts and more than 2,400 reservoirs throughout the state.

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/R5.

