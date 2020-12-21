UPDATE: Left shoulder of southbound I-5 now open to allow trapped traffic to pass overturned big rig

UPDATE (10:18 a.m.): The left shoulder of southbound I-5 south of Templin Highway near Castaic is now open to allow trapped traffic to pass the overturned big rig, according to Caltrans.

The department said lanes remain still remain blocked and that all southbound traffic is still being diverted to Highway 138.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Left shoulder of SB I-5 south of Templin Hwy near #Castaic is OPEN to allow trapped traffic to pass overturned big rig carrying lettuce, which is being cleared. Lanes remain BLOCKED. All SB I-5 traffic stopped and diverted at EB SR-138. Duration unknown. pic.twitter.com/g8Rro7TTJ9 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 21, 2020

CASTAIC, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes on southbound Interstate 5 south of Templin Highway near Castaic are closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

The California Highway Patrol said a big rig carrying lettuce overturned early this morning and that at least two other vehicles were involved. It is unknown at this time what caused the truck to overturn or whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

The department said it is unknown at this time how long the I-5 in the area will be closed. Traffic has been diverted to Highway 138.