Social media users have criticized Universal Studios Hollywood for its new “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” attraction due to the ride ‘vehicle’s body size limitations, which some have deemed “ridiculous.”

The ride vehicle can only accommodate people who have a 40-inch waist or smaller, according to the theme park website.

“Guests whose waistlines are 40” or greater may not be accommodated on the ride and are strongly encouraged to try the test seat provided at the entrance of the attraction to assist guests in determining their ability to ride,” the website stated.

According to the CDC, the average waist circumference in the U.S. is 40.5 inches for men and 38.7 for women.

Many people have expressed their frustration with the ride’s lack of body inclusivity on social media.

“Still mad about that 40-inch waistline requirement for the Mario Kart ride,” one Twitter user said. “It’s just blatantly fatphobic; there’s nothing about it that can’t accommodate a bigger human.”

Other people have also called out the theme park’s lack of body inclusivity on other rides such as the “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” attraction. Guests sit inside a box-shaped ride vehicle for the attraction.

Meanwhile, some social media users have responded to the backlash, saying that people are “overreacting.”

The theme park said that its decision to include the waist limit isn’t something exclusive to Super Nintendo World and they are working with different departments throughout the company to make sure everyone feels heard while keeping safety a top priority.

“We are always listening to our guests and seek to balance their needs against our strong focus on the safety of our attractions. We have a company-wide task force actively working with this community to make changes that can help them safely increase access to our experiences,” a company spokesperson from Universal Parks and Resorts said in a statement to KTLA.

The new Mario Kart ride, a part of the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World area at the theme park, uses augmented reality technology and actual set pieces to imitate a Mario Kart race.

Riders will compete on Team Mario to defeat Bowser and his companions in an epic race across multiple fan-favorite tracks.

Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open on Feb. 17, even though some Universal Studios pass holders were able to visit the land during a special preview event.