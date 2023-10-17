Universal Studios Hollywood has released more details about its upcoming “Fast and Furious” themed roller coaster and how it plans to reduce noise from the coaster, so it won’t significantly impact nearby homes.

Theme park blog WDWNT reported in April that residents who live near the amusement park raised concerns about the added noise pollution the new attraction might contribute to the area.

New details shared on the NBCUniversal Community website reveal that a sound wall, slated to be longer than two football fields, will be built to “help reduce sound from the attraction from traveling into the community.”

The coaster will also have half-pipe shields that will reduce sound from traveling into the community. The Incredicoaster at Disney’s California Adventure Park has a similar structure in place to help mitigate sound from traveling into the residential community, according to Theme Park Insider.

Universal will also limit construction on the new thrill ride to certain hours. Monday through Friday, crews can work on the new ride from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. However, when the coaster opens, attraction hours are expected coincide with theme park hours, according to the community website.

Another way Universal plans to limit noise from traveling to the nearby communities is through the ride vehicles. The coaster will have ride vehicles that rotate 360 degrees, “providing the ability to turn and program vehicles away from the community at key scream moments,” the website said.

The entire track will also be filled with pea gravel to minimize ride vehicle sound.

The report also shared that the thrill ride will be able to hold up to 32 people at once since two trains, capable of holding 16 people each, will be moving throughout the track simultaneously.

Universal announced plans to build the new thrill ride in July, confirming months of speculation that the theme park had plans for more construction.

Currently, Universal only has one outdoor coaster, the Flight of the Hippogriff in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter area of the park. Most of the other rides at the park are indoors.

News about the new roller coaster initially made headlines in last year when a screenshot of a geotechnical study submitted by the theme park was shared on X.

No potential opening date for the roller coaster has been announced.

More details about the ride can be found here.