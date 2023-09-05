SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — United Airlines has issued a ground stop at SFO and nationwide due to an equipment outage, according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“United Airlines asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” read a statement from the FAA. A duty manager at SFO told KRON4 that United is currently experiencing a systemwide software glitch that started around 9:15 a.m.

“We are experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports,” a United spokesperson told KRON4. “Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned.”

The airline said it is investigating and will share more as information becomes available.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport officials say United passengers there were delayed – and are encouraged to check with United for updated flight status.