DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in the Bay Area that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night’s draw.

The ticket was purchased in Daly City at a 7-Eleven store at 411 Gellert Boulevard.

The ticket matched five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, missing only the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 7-8-19-24-28 and Powerball number 1.

California Lottery officials said they will not know the identity of the Daly City winner until they claim their prize. The person has up to 180 days to come forward.

“No one has come forward yet. People usually wait a while, generally,” California Lottery spokesman Greg Parashak told KRON4 Thursday afternoon.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in more than 292 million.

“Nobody hit the $134 million jackpot, which now rolls to an estimated $148 million for the next draw on Saturday,” Lottery officials wrote.

The 7-Eleven that sold the $2.5 million ticket will get a bonus of nearly $13,000.