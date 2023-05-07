UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on a DUI charge in Hollywood early Sunday morning after his truck slammed into several parked cars.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Ferguson was driving a pickup truck when he crashed into four parked vehicles in the 1400 block of Wilcox Avenue around 1:50 a.m.
One man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
According to TMZ, Ferguson was uncooperative with police. He was arrested at the scene for misdemeanor DUI after refusing to take a field sobriety test.
The incident is under investigation.
