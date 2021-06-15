UC will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 10, 2018, file photo, students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California at Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. The University of California’s governing board voted Monday, June 15, 2020, to unanimously support a measure to restore affirmative action programs and repeal a controversial statewide ban that has been blamed for a decline in diversity in the prestigious university system. The vote in a special meeting of the Board of Regents means UC endorses a proposal that would ask voters in November to repeal Proposition 209, a 1996 voter-approved law that banned “preferential treatment” for minority groups applying to state colleges and government jobs. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California is reversing course and will require all students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall. The San Francisco Chronicle says the decision reverses a proposed policy UC announced in April of requiring vaccinations only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved at least one of the three vaccines now being administered under emergency authorization. It’s not clear when the FDA will give full approval. UC has already said it would exempt students from the vaccination requirement if they have medical or religious reasons.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com