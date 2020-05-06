UC Davis professor says ‘murder hornets’ a ‘nonissue at this point’

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — All the recent talk about “murder hornets” is not new to University of California, Davis entomology professor Lynn Kimsey. In fact, she has been stung by one.

“I don’t know if it was that species or a closely related one,” the hornet expert said. “It’s a little bit like sticking your finger in an electrical outlet.”

Kimsey said the hornets have appeared in Vancouver, Washington, near the British Columbia border.

“And they found one nest in September and then they found one individual, I think it was dead when they found it, in December,” she told FOX40. “And that’s it. That’s the only observations that have been made of it here in the Americas.”

She said the hornets probably came into the country in a shopping container.

The colony found in that nest was immediately killed when discovered, according to Kimsey.

The hornets get their “murder” title because they kill honey bees.

But even after being stung, Kimsey said some bee stings are worse — at least to her.

“If I had to pick, honey bee sting venom is far worse as far as I’m concerned because it lasts,” she said.

So if the problem in the U.S. is that the murder hornets will kill bees, why haven’t they killed all the bees in their native Asia? Kimsey said that is because some of the bees there have learned to kill the hornets first.

“They called this balling, where when a hornet comes to a hive all the workers will pile out and pile on top of the hornet and shiver their flight muscles and actually literally cook the hornet,” Kimsey explained.

Kimsey is telling Americans to calm down about the hornet.

“At this point, I would tell people to just take a deep breath and maybe have a glass of wine and just relax because it’s a nonissue at this point,” she said. “Now, if we found another nest or two, then you start doing some interventions. But that part of Washington, it’s pretty far removed from California agricultural regions and it would take them a while to get down here. So it’s plenty of time.”

