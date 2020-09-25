Uber riders required to take ‘selfie’ with face covering before getting into vehicle

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Uber riders are required to wear a face-covering and take a selfie if the driver reports to Uber that the rider is not wearing a mask.

Officials say as of Thursday, if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber.

In May, the company announced that all users such as riders, drivers and delivery people are required to wear a mask or face cover during a trip.

Users who repeatedly violate the policy will continue to risk losing access to the app.

Officials say drivers and delivery users have been required to take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask before they can start using the app to drive.

