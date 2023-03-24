The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men accused of killing a rideshare driver and taking his vehicle in Lynwood early Friday.

The Uber driver was shot in the upper torso around 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Imperial Highway, the LASD said in a news release. His wife identified him as 38-year-old Marine veteran Aaron Orozco, a father of two young children.

Footage shows the crime scene was outside a 7-Eleven.

Investigators learned that Orozco had been working as a rideshare driver and had stopped in a parking lot, where he and his two passengers became “involved in a physical altercation,” authorities said.

A passenger then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Orozco before the one passenger fled in the rideshare vehicle, a black Honda Accord that was found abandoned a short distance away. Initial reports indicated that both suspects fled in the vehicle, believed to be model year 2014 or 2016, but investigators later clarified that one fled on foot.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe this happened to our family. I just don’t know how to react right now, really. It’s just so hard,” said Orozco’s wife, Sandra Medina.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Orozco Figueroa’s family as they cope with this unfathomable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our condolences,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. “We banned the rider’s account and are working with police on their investigation.”

The two attackers remain at large, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Orozco’s family. To donate, click here.