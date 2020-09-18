Two-week closure of US Highway 50 begins Friday for Echo Summit project

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — U.S. Highway 50 is closed for two weeks starting Friday, Sept. 18 for the Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct Replacement Project.

Crews are installing seven 96-foot bridge girders, a $14.1 million project, according to Caltrans. Drivers can take detours through Johnson Pass Road or State Routes 89, 88, 49 and 16. The highway should reopen by Friday, October 2, unless severe weather or other unexpected delays arise.

A little over $5 million in funding for this installation comes from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. It invests “$54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and puts more dollars toward transit and safety,” Caltrans said in a press release.

More details on detour routes can be read here: Detour Information

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.