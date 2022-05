SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are at the scene of a double shooting near San Jose State University early Monday, according to a tweet.

The shooting was at the 400 block of South 10th Street. The tweet reports one male victim with a life threatening injury, and one female with a non-life threatening injury.

There is no identified suspect or motive yet, police stated. The shooting was called in at 3:08 a.m.