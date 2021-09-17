Two of Gov. Newsom’s children test positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: California Gov. Gavin Newsom (R) stands with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom (L) and daughter Brooklynn Siebel Newsom (C) before speaking to union workers and volunteers on election day at the IBEW Local 6 union hall on September 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Californians are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s children tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Governor’s Office spokesperson Erin Mellon.

The governor, his wife Jennifer and their other two children have since tested negative.

Newsom’s family is following COVID protocols, Mellon said.

The family continues to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoor to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end the pandemic.

