Two lawsuits to be filed against former California priest Craig Harrison, attorneys say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Attorneys say two lawsuits are expected to be filed Wednesday accusing former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison of sexual abuse and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno of “ignoring and concealing” his actions.

Attorneys representing the purported victims of sexual abuse by a Catholic priest will address the media regarding lawsuits being filed against Craig Harrison, formerly of Bakersfield’s St. Francis of Assisi Church, and other Fresno Catholic officials who are accused of “ignoring and concealed his crimes.”

In February, Harrison left the priesthood following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I was never given any opportunity to respond to any accusation against me or to give any evidence in support of my innocence,” Harrison said. “To this day, right now, no one in the Diocese of Fresno has ever even asked me a question about the allegations, and it’s almost two years,” he said.

Authorities in Bakersfield, Fresno and Merced declined to file criminal charges.

Harrison has maintained his innocence and has been removed from his duties as pastor since the first accuser came forward.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.