SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four people are in critical condition after a Tesla they were traveling in careened off a roadway in San Mateo County on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from CalFire’s San Mateo and Santa Cruz Unit.

The vehicle was traveling along Hwy-1 near Devil’s Slide when it went over the side of a cliff. An official on site told crews that all four patients, including two adults and two children, aged 9 and 4-years-old, are in critical condition after the incident.

The Tesla fell about 250 feet down after traveling off the road, according to CalFire.

According to @CAL_FIRE, a family of two adults and two children ages 9 and 4 survived this crash. Their car going off Route 1 and down a cliff near Devil’s Slide. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/bTE3t8Tvuc — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) January 2, 2023

Emergency crews on scene say that so far one patient has been airlifted out of the crash site by fire crews. Video from the scene shows emergency personnel along the roadway responding to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.