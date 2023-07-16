(KTXL) — A Turlock High School alumni has made his MLB debut for a California-based team.

On Friday, Tyler Soderstrom debuted as a designated hitter for the Oakland Athletics in its matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

The catcher/first baseman mustered one walk in his three plate appearances.

Soderstrom participated in the All-Star Futures Game earlier this year after collecting a .254 batting average to go along with 20 home runs in 69 games for the Oakland A’s Triple A-affiliate.

He becomes the ninth player to make their MLB debut for the Athletics this season and is the No. 34 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Tyler Soderstrom (Oakland Athletics #37) takes the plate against the Minnesota Twins in his MLB Debut. (Credit: Getty Images

The Pros

According to MLB.com, Soderstrom’s power should allow him to contribute immediately at the major league level.

“Soderstrom’s 113.5 mph max exit velocity on an April 2 homer that traveled 466 feet was tops among Las Vegas bats this season, and only Ryan Noda (113.9 mph) has hit a ball harder than among A’s Major Leaguers in 2023,” read Soderstrom’s profile on the website.

Oakland hitters currently rank last in average, slugging and runs scored.

The Cons

MLB. com says, “The biggest concern about how his offense will translate might be in his aggression at the plate. Soderstrom walked only 6.6 percent of the time at Triple-A this season, the 11th-lowest BB rate among 167 qualifiers at that level.”

The A’s are currently 25-68, which is good for 5th in the AL West and is the worst record in baseball this year.