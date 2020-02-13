Trump visiting the San Joaquin Valley next week and is expected to sign a bill, say GOP sources

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – President Trump will be making a stop in the San Joaquin Valley next Wednesday, sources tell YourCentralValley.com.

Sources within the Republican Party and in California’s 21st congressional district say Donald Trump will be in Bakersfield on Feb. 19. He expected to sign a bill and hold a fundraiser.

No official statement has been made from the White House. It would be Trump’s first visit to the San Joaquin valley as president. He campaigned in Fresno in 2016.

