Trump visiting the San Joaquin Valley next week and is expected to sign a bill, say GOP sources

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump signs the USMCA into law. (NEXSTAR)

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – President Trump will be making a stop in the San Joaquin Valley next Wednesday, sources tell YourCentralValley.com.

Sources within the Republican Party and in California’s 21st congressional district say Donald Trump will be in Bakersfield on Feb. 19. He expected to sign a bill and hold a fundraiser.

No official statement has been made from the White House. It would be Trump’s first visit to the San Joaquin valley as president. He campaigned in Fresno in 2016.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know