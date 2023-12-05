(FOX40.COM) — The California State Capitol Holiday Tree lighting ceremony was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but this has been postponed and it comes as a planned protest calling for a cease-fire in Gaza takes place at the same site.

The Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights said it will “rally and march to the State Capitol to out Gov. Gavin Newsom for hiding from the public because he doesn’t want to face their anger at his shameful stance in regard to the genocide in Gaza.”

The California State Capitol Holiday Tree Lighting was originally planned to be in-person at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, however, the governor’s office recently reported the change to a virtual event on Wednesday. The office did not specify reasons for the sudden move.

At the same time, a California Highway Patrol permit for a tree lighting ceremony set for Tuesday was withdrawn and replaced with a permit for a ceasefire in Gaza protest at 5 p.m.

“Governor Newsom decided to cancel the tree lighting ceremony rather than face the public that is enraged by his shameful silence on the genocide in Gaza,” said Yassar Dahbour, a member of the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights.

Makeez Sawez of Youth for Palestine added, “He (Newsom) is too concerned having public debates with others than to address the pain, anguish, and needs of Californians.”

The pre-recorded virtual tree lighting ceremony is re-scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday on the governor’s social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube.