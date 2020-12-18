Trader Joe’s recalls edamame snack sold in Southern California, other states

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trader Joe’s said there’s a possible Listeria contamination in a snack sold in some western stores.

The Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame sold “only in” Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Utah stores could be contaminated, the company said.

These are the date codes to look out for:

22LA102 M

22LA102 N

22LA102 P

Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame

Trader Joe’s said they have already removed from stores and destroyed the potentially contaminated products.

People who have the product at home can return it to any Trader Joe’s for a refund, or throw it away on their own.