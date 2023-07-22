(KTXL) — The Tracy Police Department is currently investigating a potential homicide involving a mother and her son.

The incident occurred on Friday around 9:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Thicket Court in Tracy.

According to the department, officers arrived to the scene and noticed a woman, “who was the obvious victim of a homicide.”

Once detectives began their investigation, the woman was identified as Carla Carroll, 65, from Tracy.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives said they identified her son, Spencer Carroll, “as being responsible for the homicide.”

Carroll, 26, was arrested by detectives and booked into a jail in San Joaquin County on one count of homicide, according to officers.

