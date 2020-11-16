Towering ‘King Tides’ hitting California coastline

Surfers ride near the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Astronomical high tides are known as “King Tides” are hitting the California coast on Sunday and Monday mornings, and in some places, into Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Astronomical high tides known as “King Tides” are hitting the California coast on Sunday and Monday mornings — and in some places, into Tuesday — with tides expected to reach nearly 7 feet.

King Tides happen when the sun, moon, and Earth are in alignment and the moon is in its closest position to the Earth, creating a stronger gravitational pull. The next King Tides event will occur Dec. 13 to Dec. 15.

The California coast is not expected to see major flooding as a result of the tides but some low-lying areas are taking precautions.