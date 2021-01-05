Tornado reportedly damaged barn, knocked over trees in Nothern California

CORNING, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado reportedly damaged a barn and knocked over some trees in the Northern California community of Corning early Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Another tornado touched down in the community of Vina, a few miles east of Corning.
Two tornado warnings were issued in the county.
There were no reports of injuries.
