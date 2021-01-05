Tornado reportedly damaged barn, knocked over trees in Nothern California

CORNING, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado reportedly damaged a barn and knocked over some trees in the Northern California community of Corning early Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Another tornado touched down in the community of Vina, a few miles east of Corning.

Tehama County: Possible tornado damage was reported in west Corning around 1:34 pm PST this afternoon. Multiple people also observed & reported a tornado out in open fields near Vina around 2:40 pm PST. For details go to https://t.co/cojQdePLcd & https://t.co/SJj5MqbB0s #CAwx — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2021

Two tornado warnings were issued in the county.

There were no reports of injuries.

Radar image of the area at the time of the tornado.